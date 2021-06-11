Best Shots: Claressa Shields on top in MMA debut against Brittney Elkin (photos)

Advertisements

Check out some of the best fight photos featuring boxing star Claressa Shields making her successful MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in the headliner of PFL 4. The event aired live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which made it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia.

Brittney Elkin walkout | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields walk out | PFL MMA

Shields claimed the win via third-round TKO with a vicious ground and pound attack. She held off Elkin’s ground attacks in the first two rounds before closing the show in round three (watch highlights).

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields dominates Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields stops Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields victorious over Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields and Brittney Elkin post-fight | PFL MMA

Claressa Shields | PFL MMA

Get the full fight results from PFL 4.