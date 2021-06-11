Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
MMA

Best Shots: Claressa Shields on top in MMA debut against Brittney Elkin (photos)

Newswire

Shields TKO's Elkin in Round 3 of PFL 4 main event

Advertisements

Check out some of the best fight photos featuring boxing star Claressa Shields making her successful MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in the headliner of PFL 4. The event aired live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which made it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia.

Brittney Elkin walkout
Brittney Elkin walkout | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields walk out
Claressa Shields walk out | PFL MMA

Shields claimed the win via third-round TKO with a vicious ground and pound attack. She held off Elkin’s ground attacks in the first two rounds before closing the show in round three (watch highlights).

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields dominates Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields stops Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields victorious over Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields and Brittney Elkin post-fight
Claressa Shields and Brittney Elkin post-fight | PFL MMA
Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields | PFL MMA

Get the full fight results from PFL 4.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAPhotos

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Cold Company

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097