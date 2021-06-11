Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
MMA

Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin full fight video highlights

Newswire
Claressa Shields makes successful MMA debut against Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields dominates Brittney Elkin | PFL MMA

Shields makes successful MMA debut

Boxing star Claressa Shields made her highly anticipated MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in the headliner of PFL 4. MMA event aired live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which made it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds women’s lightweight bout didn’t go a full distance. While Shields was in a bit of trouble at the end of Round 1, she rebounded in the second and ultimately claimed the win via stoppage with punches in the final. The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 44 seconds into the third round.

With the win three-weight boxing world champion and two-division undisputed titleholder Claressa Shields secures her first win inside the MMA cage, recording 1-0. Brittney Elkin drops to 3-7 and suffers the fourth defeat in a row.

You can watch Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin fight video highlights below.

Shields vs Elkin full fight video highlights

Fighter introduction.

Round 1.

Advertisements

Round 2.

Round 3.

Claressa Shields celebrates victory.

The rest of PFL 4 card featured a series of lightweight and featherweight bouts with the fighters aspiring to earn tickets to playoffs. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Odom vs Carter live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097