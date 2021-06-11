Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin full fight video highlights

Boxing star Claressa Shields made her highly anticipated MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in the headliner of PFL 4. MMA event aired live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which made it Friday June 11 in the UK and Australia.

The scheduled for three rounds women’s lightweight bout didn’t go a full distance. While Shields was in a bit of trouble at the end of Round 1, she rebounded in the second and ultimately claimed the win via stoppage with punches in the final. The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 44 seconds into the third round.

With the win three-weight boxing world champion and two-division undisputed titleholder Claressa Shields secures her first win inside the MMA cage, recording 1-0. Brittney Elkin drops to 3-7 and suffers the fourth defeat in a row.

You can watch Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin fight video highlights below.

Shields vs Elkin full fight video highlights

The rest of PFL 4 card featured a series of lightweight and featherweight bouts with the fighters aspiring to earn tickets to playoffs. The full fight results from the event can be found here.