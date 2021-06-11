Gervonta Davis took ‘few pointers’ from Mayweather vs Paul

Four-time world champion Gervonta Davis held a media workout in Las Vegas Wednesday as he approaches his showdown against WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios. The pair battles it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia.

One of boxing’s biggest stars at just 26-years-old, Davis moves up to 140-pounds for the first time in his career, as he aims to add super lightweight championship to his stellar resume. With a victory, Davis will hold world championships in three different divisions simultaneously, a feat only accomplished by a few fighters in history, including Henry Armstrong and Canelo Alvarez.

Check out below what Davis, along with trainer Calvin Ford, had to say at a media workout from the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis: I’m definitely looking to walk down the bigger guy

“We can’t say who the bigger puncher is until we get in that ring and test his power. It doesn’t matter who is stronger, I want to be better than him across the board and in every aspect of the game.”

“People who are here in the gym with me see a lot of things that I don’t need to bring out, even in my fights. Floyd is always telling me to box and use my skills, and don’t always look for the knockout. This camp we’ve actually been working on getting back to that and letting the knockout come.”

“For me, greatness is just not going backwards. I just want to keep going forward no matter what. No matter who’s in front of me, I just have to go through them. Where I’m from, a lot of people don’t make it out, so I’m doing something right. It doesn’t even have to be an opponent, it can be something outside of the ring. I’m always chasing greatness.”

“My thing is just beat whoever is put in front of me. When it’s time, we’ll see who the top guy is. Until then, I don’t need to speak on any other fighter than the one in front of me.

“Barrios and I have been through the amateurs together. He’s known what I’ve been doing. It’s crazy how life works out sometimes.”

“I’m a team player, so whatever my team tells me has to be done to better myself, I’m all for it. That’s what’s made me so good. I don’t just stand out by myself. I have the best team in boxing.”

“My last fight people complained that Leo Santa Cruz was too small, so I’m basically going out there and showing that a size difference doesn’t matter. I’m going to beat whoever they put in front of me. I’m trying to chase greatness.”

“I’m definitely looking to walk down the bigger guy. He might feel like he can walk me down. I was definitely watching Floyd fight a much bigger guy in Logan Paul and taking a few pointers from it.”

“I don’t know what Barrios will bring, but from my side, I’m bringing everything I’ve got. You know whenever I fight, I’m bringing something for the fans to enjoy.”

Calvin Ford: He’s like a baby Mike Tyson

“‘Tank’s’ pay-per-view numbers opened up the doors for the rest of them. It’s because of ‘Tank’s’ social media. When people ask me why people gravitate towards him – he’s just like any kid that’s coming up from the inner cities. Look at basketball players – inner cities. Look at football players – inner cities. He’s showing them that if you put the right people around you and you put your mind to something, anything is possible.”

“‘Tank’, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia will be the Four Kings if the fights happen. Let’s keep it real. Right now, they’re doing the same thing that the Four Kings did at the beginning stage. All we have to do is sit back and let the minds that be, do their thing. It’s going to happen. All these fights that people want to see are going to happen.”

“Have you noticed that ‘Tank’ don’t call anybody out? He never did. But if you put him in front of somebody, he’s going to show you. If you know ‘Tank’ from the amateurs, he’s going to show up in the ring. He’s like a baby Mike Tyson.”

“The weight isn’t what I’m focused on, it’s actually the opponent. When I started studying the opponent, his coach and I go way back in the amateurs. When we see each other, we know each other. It’s about the minds. He knows his athlete and I know my athlete. That night, it’s about the minds. It’s about who is going to hold fast to what they’re supposed to be doing. That’s the fight for me.”

“I wouldn’t say this is the toughest test of ‘Tank’s’ career because nobody can show me the best of ‘Tank’ yet. I know the best of ‘Tank’. Ya’ll ain’t seen ‘Tank’.”

