Jay Harris vs Ricardo Sandoval rebooked for June 25

The final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title, featuring Jay Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) up against Ricardo Sandoval (18-1, 13 KOs) will headline MTK Fight Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday, June 25. The pair was initially set to battle it out mid May but the event was cancelled.

Boxing fans can watch MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on IFL TV internationally. Discussions are currently ongoing regarding having fans in attendance for the show, with an update expected early next week.

The bill also sees two former world champions collide as Paul Butler (32-2 15 KOs) meets Joseph Agbeko (38-5, 28 KOs) over 10 rounds for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title, with the fight serving as a final eliminator for the WBO bantamweight title too.

A domestic battle takes place as Hosea Burton (25-2, 11 KOs) and Liam Conroy (18-6-1, 9 KOs) square off in a final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title. In addition, undefeated Irish star Gary Cully (12-0, 6 KOs) will defend his WBO European lightweight title.

Elsewhere at the card, Dublin sensation Pierce O’Leary (6-0, 2 KOs) returns, Jordan Reynolds (1-0) takes part in his second professional contest, and Tyrone McCullagh (14-1, 6 KOs) makes his long-awaited comeback after 16 months out of the ring.

Rounding up the card, Liverpool’s Blane Hyland (3-1) collides with Reiss Taylor over four rounds at flyweight, and Inder Bassi (2-1) faces MJ Hall in a four-round welterweight contest.

“We are delighted to be back with a tremendous card later this month which is full of competitive 50-50 fights,” said MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton.

“Jay Harris has been desperate for this fight with Ricardo Sandoval for a while so we are thrilled to be working with Golden Boy so that it is finally here. It is certain to be non-stop action from start to finish and we’re hopeful that Jay can get the win and move a step closer to another world title shot.

“The same can be said for Paul Butler. He is on the cusp of another world title shot but knows he can’t look past Joseph Agbeko, who has shared the ring with Guillermo Rigondeaux and Abner Mares in his career, and heads into this fight on the back of nine straight victories.

“The fantastic fight between Hosea Burton and Liam Conroy could steal the show, and it’s great to see Gary Cully back defending his title after his blistering stoppage win last time out.

“We have some of the best rising stars in action too with Pierce O’Leary and Jordan Reynolds both on the card, plus extremely talented fighters like Tyrone McCullagh, Blane Hyland and Inder Bassi, so it’s certain to be a brilliant event on June 25.”

The current MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval lineup can be found below.

MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval fight card

Jay Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Ricardo Sandoval (18-1, 13 KOs), 12 rounds, flyweight – final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title

Paul Butler (32-2 15 KOs) vs. Joseph Agbeko (38-5, 28 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBO International bantamweight title, final eliminator for the WBO bantamweight title

Hosea Burton (25-2, 11 KOs) vs. Liam Conroy (18-6-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title

Gary Cully (12-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweight – Gully’s WBO European lightweight title.

Pierce O’Leary (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA

Jordan Reynolds (1-0) vs. TBA

Tyrone McCullagh (14-1, 6 KOs) vs. TBA

Blane Hyland (3-1) vs. Reiss Taylor, 4 rounds, flyweight

Inder Bassi (2-1) vs. MJ Hall, 4 rounds, welterweight