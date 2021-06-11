Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter weigh-in results: Over 60-pound difference (video)

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom and Pop-star Aaron Carter tipped the scales to make it official. The pair squares off in the headliner of Celebrity Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday June 11, which makes it Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia.

The competitors stepped on the scales with their cloths on. In addition to a massive height advantage in favor of the basketball star, their difference in weight is 64.5 lbs.

Lamar Odom was the first one to weigh-in, showing 239.5 lbs. Aaron Carter came in at 175 lbs.

The third man in the ring referring the bout will be UFC legend Chuck Liddell, who was also in attendance at the weigh-ins.

Fans can watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The full fight card can be found here.