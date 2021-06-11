Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter weigh-in results: Over 60-pound difference (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Celebrity Boxing

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom and Pop-star Aaron Carter tipped the scales to make it official. The pair squares off in the headliner of Celebrity Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday June 11, which makes it Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

The competitors stepped on the scales with their cloths on. In addition to a massive height advantage in favor of the basketball star, their difference in weight is 64.5 lbs.

Odom vs Carter fight card, start time and how to watch

Lamar Odom was the first one to weigh-in, showing 239.5 lbs. Aaron Carter came in at 175 lbs.

The third man in the ring referring the bout will be UFC legend Chuck Liddell, who was also in attendance at the weigh-ins.

Fans can watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The full fight card can be found here.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Odom vs Carter live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097