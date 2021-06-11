Stream ONE Championship: Full Blast 2 – Mongkolpetch vs Elias Mahmoudi

The second edition of ONE Championship: Full Blast airs on Friday, June 11. The card is a four-fight mixed-bill featuring a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

In the main event former 130-pound Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy faces off former ONE flyweight kickboxing title challenger Elias Mahmoudi. The contest is scheduled for three rounds in Muay Thai at 62.8 kg catchweight.

The co-main event is a lightweight MMA bout between Ben Wilhelm and Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu. The full fight card can be found below.

The broadcast start time is scheduled for 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT in the US, 1:30 pm BST in the UK and 10:30 pm AEST in Australia. The video is available up top.

ONE: Full Blast 2 fight card

Muay Thai Catchweight -62.8kg

Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy vs. Elias Mahmoudi

MMA Lightweight

Ben Wilhelm vs. Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu

MMA Featherweight

Ma Jia Wen vs. Yoon Chang Min

Kickboxing Flyweight

Taiki Naito vs. Wang Wenfang