PFL 4 results, Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin, full fight card

PFL 4 features boxing star Claressa Shields making her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 10, which makes it Friday June 11 in Australia. The three-round women’s lightweight bout headlines the fight card live on ESPN 2 and live stream on ESPN+ in the US and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Also on the card Clay Collard faces Joilton Lutterbach at lightweight, and Bubba Jenkins takes on Bobby Moffett at featherweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and 12 pm AEST. The undercard kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and 9 am AEST.

Stay tuned with PFL 4: Shields vs Elkin results below.

PFL 4: Shields vs Elkin results

Main Card

Claressa Shields vs. Brittney Elkin

Clay Collard vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett

Brendan Loughnane def. Tyler Diamond by majority decision (30-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Undercard

Natan Schulte def. Alexander Martinez by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Marcin Held by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Loik Radzhabov def. Akhmed Aliev by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:27)

Sheymon Moraes def. Jesse Stirn by submission (kimura, R2 at 4:59)

Chris Wade def. Arman Ospanov by KO (head kick and punches, R2 at 2:18)