Watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 ceremonial weigh-in live stream

UFC 263 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday June 12, which makes it Sunday June 13 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line in the rematch against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets Brandon Moreno in the championship rematch. Also on the card Leon Edwards takes on Nate Diaz at welterweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales. Following the official weigh-in show held earlier, the ceremonial weigh-ins is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available up top.

