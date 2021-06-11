UFC 263 pre-fight press conference video

UFC 263 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday June 12, which makes it Sunday June 13 in the UK and Australia. The pre-fight press conference is held two days before the showdown featuring middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori, flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo and top contender Brandon Moreno, welterweights Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz, and UFC President Dana White.

The pre-fight press conference video is available up top. Live stream kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

The full UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 fight card and tickets info can be found here.