MMA

Bellator 260 live stream, results, Lima vs Amosov, full fight card

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

Bellator 260 is headlined by welterweight champion Douglas Lima defending his title against Yaroslav Amosov at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 11, which makes it Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The co-main event is a 175-pound catchweight bout between Paul Daley and Jason Jackson.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The undercard live stream video is available up top (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube) at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, 11 pm BST and 8 am AEST.

Stay tuned with Bellator 260 results below.

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov results

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title

Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson

Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee

Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne

Mark Lemminger def. Demarques Jackson by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:30)

Undercard

Kyle Crutchmer def. Levan Chokheli by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Gonzales def. Tywan Claxton by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bobby King def. Nick Newell by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan def. Matthew Skibicki by submission (anaconda choke, R1 at 1:54)

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Amanda Bell by unanimous decision

Alex Polizzi def. Gustavo Trujillo by submission (straight armbar, R1 at 4:22)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

