Best Shots: Yaroslav Amosov dethrones Douglas Lima at Bellator 260

Yaroslav Amosov claimed welterweight title against Douglas Lima in the Bellator 260 main event live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 11. The pair went a full five-round distance, which ended in a unanimous decision.

One judge scored the fight 50-45, while two other judges had it 49-46, all in favor of Amosov.

Check out some of the best fight action photos below.

Yaroslav Amosov walkout | Bellator MMA

Douglas Lima walkout | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

“I am happy because this is my life,” Amosov said post-fight. “It’s been a long time in training. It’s the result I wanted and I am happy. Now I must recover. But, it doesn’t matter, I have my undefeated record.

In addition to the win and belt Yaroslav Amosov updates his undefeated record to 26-0. Douglas Lima drops to 32-9.

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov post-fight | Bellator MMA

Yaroslav Amosov becomes new welterweight champion | Bellator MMA

