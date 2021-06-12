Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
MMA

Best Shots: Yaroslav Amosov dethrones Douglas Lima at Bellator 260

Newswire

Yaroslav Amosov becomes new Bellator MMA welterweight champion

Advertisements

Yaroslav Amosov claimed welterweight title against Douglas Lima in the Bellator 260 main event live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 11. The pair went a full five-round distance, which ended in a unanimous decision.

One judge scored the fight 50-45, while two other judges had it 49-46, all in favor of Amosov.

Check out some of the best fight action photos below.

Yaroslav Amosov
Yaroslav Amosov walkout | Bellator MMA
Douglas Lima
Douglas Lima walkout | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Advertisements

“I am happy because this is my life,” Amosov said post-fight. “It’s been a long time in training. It’s the result I wanted and I am happy. Now I must recover. But, it doesn’t matter, I have my undefeated record.

In addition to the win and belt Yaroslav Amosov updates his undefeated record to 26-0. Douglas Lima drops to 32-9.

Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima
Yaroslav Amosov vs Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov
Yaroslav Amosov post-fight | Bellator MMA
Yaroslav Amosov
Yaroslav Amosov becomes new welterweight champion | Bellator MMA

Get the full Bellator 260 results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAPhotos

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Cold Company

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097