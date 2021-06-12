Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Charlo vs Montiel Fight Week in Houston: Public workout, press conference, weigh-in

Newswire
Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel
Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel faceoff | Esther Lin/Showtime

Unbeaten champion Jermall Charlo defends his WBC middleweight title against challenger Juan Macias Montiel on Saturday, June 19. The pair battles it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The Fight Week schedule was announced today. The list includes public workout, final pre-fight press conference, official weigh-in ceremony and the fight day. Check it out below (all times Central)

Jermall Charlo public workout, and Jermall and Jermell Charlo Mayoral Proclamation Ceremony take place at Toyota Center – Outside La Branch Street Entrance – on Wednesday, June 16 at 11:30 am.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner will be in attendance for presentation, as well as local boxing community members and students from area high schools. Special Juneteenth WBC belt will be presented by Charlo brothers and WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

The final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 1 pm.

The official Charlo vs Montiel weigh-in ceremony is held on Friday, June 18 at 12 pm.

The fight day on Saturday, June 19 starts at 4 pm when Tayota Center opens its doors (get tickets). The first fight is set for 4:05 pm. Broadcast live on Showtime starts off at 8 pm.

In Charlo vs Montiel co-feature lightweight contender Isaac Cruz takes on former world champion Francisco Vargas in a 10-rounder. Kicking off the telecast, former world champion Angelo Leo goes up against Aaron Alameda in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest News

