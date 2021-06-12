Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter met inside the squared circle on Friday June 11 at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. The pair battled it out in the main event of Celebrity Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for three rounds contest featuring two-time NBA champion up against 90’s Pop-star didn’t go the full distance. While Carter tried and landed a few punches in the first round, he was dominated and ultimately stopped in the second by much bigger opponent in Odom.

With advantage in weight and height Odom pressured Carter throwing left hand. In order to survive, the latter had to run away and took a knew.

UFC legend Chuck Liddell, who officiated the bout, opened and eight count. Seeing that Carter did not want to continue he waved the fight off. As a result, Odom took the win by TKO.

You can watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter full fight video highlights below.

Odom vs Carter full fight video highlights

Lamar Odom ring walk.

Aaron Carter walkout.

Round 1.

Round 2.

It’s over.

Aaron Carter wants no more! Lamar Odom wins in the second round of our #CelebrityBoxing Main Event!



PPV: https://t.co/Y5CALKKtmw pic.twitter.com/trXIjiasB1 — FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2021

