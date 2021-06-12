Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter: Celebrity Boxing results, live stream, time, card

Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter faceoff inside the ring at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday June 11, which makes it Saturday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out in the headliner of Celebrity Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

The contest features two-time NBA champion up against 90’s Pop-star squaring off at catchweight with 64.5 pounds different between the two. The referee of the match is UFC legend Chuck Liddell.

In the co-main event Cisco Rosado takes on Peter Gunz. The full fight card can be found below.

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream

Fans can watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream on Fite TV. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs Carter results below.

Odom vs Carter card

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter

Cisco Rosado vs. Peter Gunz

Tim Witherspoon vs. Hazel Roche

Charles McDowell “Wide Neck” vs. Drew Mournet

Deejay Swartz vs. Steve Korpuze

Jim Raffone vs. Tommy Moose

Matt Thomas vs. Joshua Adams