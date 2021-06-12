Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce results, start time, how to watch, live stream

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live from Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, UK on Saturday June 12, which makes it Sunday June 13 in Australia. The pair squares off in the final eliminator for IBF super lightweight title.
The co-feature is a ten-round featherweight battle between Thomas Patrick Ward and Edy Valencia Mercado. Also on the card Alen Babic goes up against Damian Chambers at heavyweight, Cyrus Pattinson faces Yoncho Markov at super welterweight, and Solomon Dacres meets Alvaro Terrero at heavyweight. In addition, April Hunter takes on Klaudia Vigh at super welterweight
The preliminary bout pits Joe Laws and Chris Adaway at welterweight. The complete lineup can be found below.
Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce live stream
Boxing fans can watch Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce live on Sky Sports TV in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 4 am AEST in Australia.
The preliminary action airs live stream on Sky Sports page on Facebook 45 minutes prior.
Ritson vs Ponce preview
Get the full Ritson vs Ponce fight card below. Results will be added.
Ritson vs Ponce fight card
Main Card
Lewis Ritson vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – final IBF super lightweight title eliminator
Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Edy Valencia Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight
Alen Babic vs. Damian Chambers, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Cyrus Pattinson vs. Yoncho Markov, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Solomon Dacres vs. Alvaro Terrero, 6 rounds, heavyweight
April Hunter vs. Klaudia Vigh, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
Joe Laws vs. Chris Adaway, 6 rounds, welterweight