Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila weigh-in results

Shakur Stevenson, Jeremiah Nakathila and the rest of fighters featured on the Top Rank Boxing card on Saturday June 12 stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Stevenson came in at 129.6 for his 12-round headline-bout against Jeremiah Nakathila, who showed 129.4. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO junior lightweight title.
Jose Pedraza and Julian Rodriguez weighed-in at 139.8 and 141.4, respectively. The 10-round junior welterweight contest serves as the co-feature.
The full Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.
How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream
Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.
Stevenson vs Nakathila Australia date and time convert to Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm AEST. The event airs live on ESPN on Kayo and live stream on FITE.
In other countries Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream is available on Fite TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.
Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card
Main Card
Shakur Stevenson (129.6) vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (129.4), 12 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO interim junior lightweight title
Jose Pedraza (139.8) vs. Julian Rodriguez (141.4), 10 rounds, junior welterweight
Undercard
Tyler McCreary (131.6) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (131.6), 8 rounds, junior lightweight
John Bauza (140 lbs) vs. Christon Edwards (140.4), 8 rounds, junior welterweight
Xander Zayas (147.4) vs. Larry Fryers (144.6), 6 rounds, welterweight
Bryan Lua (131.4) vs. Frevian Gonzalez (131.8), 6 rounds, junior lightweight
Troy Isley (156.8) vs. LaQuan Evans (156), 4 rounds, middleweight
Kasir Goldston (142) vs. Maurice Anthony (142), 4 rounds, welterweight
Jahi Tucker (146) vs. Ysrael Barboza (146.4), 4 rounds, welterweight