Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila weigh-in results

Shakur Stevenson, Jeremiah Nakathila and the rest of fighters featured on the Top Rank Boxing card on Saturday June 12 stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Advertisements

Stevenson came in at 129.6 for his 12-round headline-bout against Jeremiah Nakathila, who showed 129.4. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO junior lightweight title.

Jose Pedraza and Julian Rodriguez weighed-in at 139.8 and 141.4, respectively. The 10-round junior welterweight contest serves as the co-feature.

The full Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Stevenson vs Nakathila Australia date and time convert to Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm AEST. The event airs live on ESPN on Kayo and live stream on FITE.

In other countries Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream is available on Fite TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson (129.6) vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (129.4), 12 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO interim junior lightweight title

Jose Pedraza (139.8) vs. Julian Rodriguez (141.4), 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Tyler McCreary (131.6) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (131.6), 8 rounds, junior lightweight

John Bauza (140 lbs) vs. Christon Edwards (140.4), 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Xander Zayas (147.4) vs. Larry Fryers (144.6), 6 rounds, welterweight

Bryan Lua (131.4) vs. Frevian Gonzalez (131.8), 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Troy Isley (156.8) vs. LaQuan Evans (156), 4 rounds, middleweight

Kasir Goldston (142) vs. Maurice Anthony (142), 4 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker (146) vs. Ysrael Barboza (146.4), 4 rounds, welterweight