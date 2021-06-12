Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 date: Trilogy fight set for July 24 in Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder
Denotay Wilder and Tyson Fury press conference faceoff | Facebook/bronzebomber

Fury vs Wilder 3 kick off press conference scheduled for June 15

Reigning WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face former titleholder Deontay Wilder in their third fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 24, which makes it Sunday July 25 in the UK and Australia. The pair will battle it out in the headliner of fight card live on pay-per-view.

Their first fight goes back to December 2018, when the verdict heard a controversial split draw, with Wilder retaining the belt. The rematch in February 2020 ended in favor of Fury, who dominated and stopped his opponent in Round 7 to claim the title.

The Fury vs Wilder 3 kick off press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

