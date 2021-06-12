UFC 263 weigh-in results: Adesanya vs Vettori set, Figueiredo tips scales last, one heavy

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12, which makes it Sunday, June 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori weighed-in under the maximum allowed limit of 185 pounds, showing 183.5 and 184.5, respectively. The pair squares off in the rematch with their first fight in April 2018 ending in favor of the current champion, who took the win by split decision after three rounds.

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno, both weighed-in at 125. The champion tipped the scales at the last minute with the help of concealing box and successfully made the required limit. The contest is a championship rematch of their first fight in December 2020, that ended in majority draw.

Steven Peterson came-in above featherweight limit, showing 148.5 for his bout against Chase Hooper, who was 145.5. He forfeits 20 percent of his purse and the fight proceeds at catchweight.

Get the full UFC 263 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

Main card (ESPN+ PPV in the US, Main Event in Australia)

Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (184.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Nate Diaz (170)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Paul Craig (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Prelims (ESPN+ in the US / ESPN on Kayo in Australia)

Drew Dober (154) vs. Brad Riddell (155)

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

Lauren Murphy (125.5) vs. Joanne Calderwood (125)

Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (145.5)

Prelims (ESPN+ in the US / UFC Fight Pass in Australia)

Pannie Kianzad (135.5) vs. Alexis Davis (134.5)

Matt Frevola (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (155.5)

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (148.5)*

Fares Ziam (156.5) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

Carlos Felipe (262.5) vs. Jake Collier (264.5)

*Missed weight.