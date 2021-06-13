Best Shots: Jeremias Ponce stops Lewis Ritson in Round 10

Advertisements

Lewis Ritson’s world title hopes were wrecked by a punishing 10th-round stoppage loss to Jeremias Ponce. The pair squared off in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing card live from the Vertu Motors Arena, Newcastle on Saturday, June 12.

Jeremias Ponce walkout | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Lewis Ritson walkout | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 24 seconds into the tenth round.

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Ritson was floored on three occasions by the relentless Argentine, who became the IBF Mandatory Challenger for Scotland’s Undisputed World Super-Lightweight Champion Josh Taylor.

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Dave Thompson/Matchroom

“Thanks very much for wishing me well after my fight,” Ponce told Chris Lloyd. “It was a very tough fight, a lot tougher than I expected it to be. I expected a war with Ritson and he’s a tough fighter – tougher than I expected.”

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Dave Thompson/Matchroom

“Yes I did think it was over in the first round – it was a great body shot that I hit him with. Any other boxer would have gone down.I hit him right on the button and it would have hurt him. He showed his toughness that he was able to recover from that.”

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

“It was a bit confusing when we were in the ring because I thought the fight was over as soon as I saw the towel come in. Then I saw the ref throw it out – to be honest it was a bit of a shock. He’s probably hurt in the rib area now and he wouldn’t have been if he stopped the fight when we saw the towel come in.”

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Dave Thompson/Matchroom

“It’s one step closer to my dream. It’s the dream that you always have as a fighter. I’m one step away from that now. Thank you very much, I’m sorry it didn’t turn out as your expected, but thank you very much.”

Jeremias Ponce vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

