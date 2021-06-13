Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards full fight video highlights

Welterweights Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz squared off in a five-round battle at UFC 263 live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12 in the US, which made it Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia.

Diaz stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since November 2019, when he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO against Jorge Masvidal. Edwards last fought in March, when he faced Belal Muhammad in a bout, that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke.

The pair went head to head during all five rounds and produced fireworks. In the end all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Edwards, who took the win by unanimous decision.

You can watch Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz full fight video highlights below.

Diaz vs Edwards full fight video highlights

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Break between Round 3 and 4.

Huge moments in the Diaz corner after the third. ?



After a closer look, we move to a HISTORIC ROUND FOUR. #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/HuRcG3qNlk — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 13, 2021

Round 4.

Round 5.

It’s all over.

WHAT A FIGHT! WHAT A FINISH!



Edwards & Diaz go the FULL TWENTY-FIVE in a fight that had it all! ? #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/fIAXAW6L2N — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 13, 2021

Decision.

Qué absoluta batalla!!!! Luego de 5 rounds @Leon_EdwardsMMA derrota a Nate Diaz por decisión unánime! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/tBKZ4nFlM9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 13, 2021

With the win Leon Edwards updates his record to 19-1, 1 NC. He hasn’t lost since December 2015, which includes the eight-win streak.

Nate Diaz drops to 20-13 and suffers the second defeat in a row. His most recent win goes back to August 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Anthony Pettis.

