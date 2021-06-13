Shakur Stevenson apologies to fans after win against Jeremiah Nakathila

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila squared off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12, which made it Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out for the interim WBO junior lightweight title.

Advertisements

The contest went a full twelve-round distance, but saw a number of knockdowns. In the end all three judges scored the fight 120-107 in favor of Stevenson.

“I apologize to all my fans I didn’t feel good tonight but I did what I had to do to win,” Stevenson posted on Twitter after the fight. “Thank you for all da support I promise better for further fights to come.”

I apologize to all my fans I didn’t feel good tonight but I did what I had to do to win.. Thank you for all da support I promise better for further fights to come ?? — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) June 13, 2021

With the win Shakur Stevenson remains undefeated and updates his record to 16-0, 8 KOs. He also adds the interim WBO junior lightweight title to his collection, making a step closer to become a two-weight champion. Earlier in his career he held WBO featherweight belt.

Jeremia Nakathila drops to 21-2, 17 KOs. The defeat snaps his 10-win streak.

Check out some of the Stevenson vs Nakathila fight video highlights below.

Shakur tevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight video highlights

Advertisements

Decision.

FLAWLESS VICTORY ?@ShakurStevenson didn’t lose a round against Jeremiah Nakathila. pic.twitter.com/idtR1oySpe — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 13, 2021

Another knockdown in Round 12.

Nakathila hit the canvas again in the 12th round but it was ruled a slip by the referee ? #StevensonNakathila pic.twitter.com/k42mnHOkgt — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 13, 2021

Stevenson drops Nakathila in Round 4.

Blink and you'll miss it. ?@ShakurStevenson catches Nakathila with a lightning right hook & puts him on the canvas to close out Round 4.#StevensonNakathila | LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/372cuB0SQT — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 13, 2021

Shakur Stevenson walkout.

Get the full Stevenson vs Nakathila results and updates.