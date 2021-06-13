Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream

Boxing

Shakur Stevenson apologies to fans after win against Jeremiah Nakathila

Parviz Iskenderov
Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila
Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila squared off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12, which made it Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out for the interim WBO junior lightweight title.

The contest went a full twelve-round distance, but saw a number of knockdowns. In the end all three judges scored the fight 120-107 in favor of Stevenson.

“I apologize to all my fans I didn’t feel good tonight but I did what I had to do to win,” Stevenson posted on Twitter after the fight. “Thank you for all da support I promise better for further fights to come.”

With the win Shakur Stevenson remains undefeated and updates his record to 16-0, 8 KOs. He also adds the interim WBO junior lightweight title to his collection, making a step closer to become a two-weight champion. Earlier in his career he held WBO featherweight belt.

Jeremia Nakathila drops to 21-2, 17 KOs. The defeat snaps his 10-win streak.

Check out some of the Stevenson vs Nakathila fight video highlights below.

Shakur tevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight video highlights

Decision.

Another knockdown in Round 12.

Stevenson drops Nakathila in Round 4.

Shakur Stevenson walkout.

Get the full Stevenson vs Nakathila results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

