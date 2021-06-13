Stevenson vs Nakathila results, start time, how to watch, live stream, undercard

The 12-round matchup Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12, which converts to Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO junior lightweight title.

In the co-main event Jose Pedraza goes up against Julian Rodriguez. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.

The full Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard can be found below.

Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Stevenson vs Nakathila start time in Australia is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The event airs live stream on FITE and on ESPN on Kayo.

In other countries Stevenson vs Nakathila airs live stream on FITE. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Stay tuned with Stevenson vs Nakathila results below.

Stevenson vs Nakathila results

John Bauza def. Christon Edwards by TKO (R2 at 0:40)

Xander Zayas def. Larry Fryers by TKO (R3 at 1:02)

Bryan Lua def. Frevian Gonzalez by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 60-54)

Troy Isley def. LaQuan Evans by TKO (R4 at 2:26)

Kasir Goldston def. Maurice Anthony by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Jahi Tucker def. Ysrael Barboza by unanimous decison (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Stevenson vs Nakathila live updates

John Bauza stops Christon Edwards in Round 2.

WHAT IN THE WORLD got into John Bauza tonight? ?



It took less than 4 minutes for the undefeated Junior Welterweight to register 3 knockdowns and his 6th career KO.#StevensonNakathila | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Z1jLB7WX1q — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 13, 2021

Xander Zayas claims third-round TKO against Larry Fryers in style. Check it out below.

The six-rounder between Bryan Lua and Frevian Gonzalez goes a full distance. Lua takes the win by unanimous decision.

What. A. Scrap.



Bryan Lua passes the test in a battle of undefeated Junior Lightweights, breaking down Frevian Gonzalez and improving to 8-0 via UD.#StevensonNakathila | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HfAo7dwRUN — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 13, 2021

Troy Isley stops LaQuan Evans in Round 4. Next stop – 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

Troy Isley with the TKO win before heading to Japan to compete in the Olympics?#StevensonNakathila pic.twitter.com/jJxYNJWwy6 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 12, 2021

“The Monster” looks to collect all titles at bantamweight.

? ??? ??????? ?? ?? ??? ???????? ?@naoyainoue_410 tells @JoeTessESPN & @andreward his motivation right now is simple: Get the belts off of Casimero & Donaire to complete his Bantamweight collection. ?#InoueDasmarinas | JUNE 19 | ESPN & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HYpIKZBm4o — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 12, 2021

The second fight also goes the distance. Kasir Goldston takes a three-round 40-36 unanimous decision against Maurice Anthony.

“The Monster” Naoya Inoue is in the house. Next weekend he defends his unified IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas.

The Monster @NaoyaInoue_410 is taking in the fights on the #StevensonNakathila undercard. pic.twitter.com/LM2Ul5yhin — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 12, 2021

The first fight of the night goes the distance. Jahi Tucker takes a four-round unanimous decision against Ysrael Barboza.

Went with the Marvin Hagler "WAR" lid, unloaded tons of ammunition.



18-year-old @WJahitucker moves to 4-0 to open up tonight's action at @VirginHotelsLV.#StevensonNakathila | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Vmm0BVHRId — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 12, 2021

It’s time.

? Go time on ESPN+ ?



Join us LIVE NOW for #StevensonNakathila undercard action from @VirginHotelsLV. pic.twitter.com/iZOjtvTOBm — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 12, 2021

Here is the Main Event tale of the tape.

?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??



… plus, they already sized each other up verbally. ?#StevensonNakathila | SATURDAY | ESPN – 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/BAZikZjp6N — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 12, 2021

Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO interim junior lightweight title

Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Tyler McCreary vs. Manuel Rey Rojas, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

John Bauza vs. Christon Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Xander Zayas vs. Larry Fryers, 6 rounds, welterweight

Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans, 4 rounds, middleweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Maurice Anthony, 4 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Ysrael Barboza, 4 rounds, welterweight