Stevenson vs Nakathila results, start time, how to watch, live stream, undercard

The 12-round matchup Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12, which converts to Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO junior lightweight title.
In the co-main event Jose Pedraza goes up against Julian Rodriguez. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.
The full Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard can be found below.
Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream
Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.
Stevenson vs Nakathila start time in Australia is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The event airs live stream on FITE and on ESPN on Kayo.
In other countries Stevenson vs Nakathila airs live stream on FITE. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.
Stevenson vs Nakathila results
- John Bauza def. Christon Edwards by TKO (R2 at 0:40)
- Xander Zayas def. Larry Fryers by TKO (R3 at 1:02)
- Bryan Lua def. Frevian Gonzalez by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 60-54)
- Troy Isley def. LaQuan Evans by TKO (R4 at 2:26)
- Kasir Goldston def. Maurice Anthony by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Jahi Tucker def. Ysrael Barboza by unanimous decison (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Stevenson vs Nakathila live updates
John Bauza stops Christon Edwards in Round 2.
Xander Zayas claims third-round TKO against Larry Fryers in style. Check it out below.
The six-rounder between Bryan Lua and Frevian Gonzalez goes a full distance. Lua takes the win by unanimous decision.
Troy Isley stops LaQuan Evans in Round 4. Next stop – 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.
“The Monster” looks to collect all titles at bantamweight.
The second fight also goes the distance. Kasir Goldston takes a three-round 40-36 unanimous decision against Maurice Anthony.
“The Monster” Naoya Inoue is in the house. Next weekend he defends his unified IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas.
The first fight of the night goes the distance. Jahi Tucker takes a four-round unanimous decision against Ysrael Barboza.
It’s time.
Here is the Main Event tale of the tape.
Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card
Main Card
Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO interim junior lightweight title
Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
Undercard
Tyler McCreary vs. Manuel Rey Rojas, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
John Bauza vs. Christon Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
Xander Zayas vs. Larry Fryers, 6 rounds, welterweight
Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans, 4 rounds, middleweight
Kasir Goldston vs. Maurice Anthony, 4 rounds, welterweight
Jahi Tucker vs. Ysrael Barboza, 4 rounds, welterweight