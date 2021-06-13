UFC 263 results, live updates, Adesanya vs Vettori 2, main event, undercard

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12 in the US, which makes it Sunday, June 13 in Australia.

The headliner of the show is a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori. In addition the pair squares off for the second time. Their first fight in April 2018 ended in split decision in favor of Adesanyal.

The co-main event is a flyweight championship rematch between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. The pair fought to a majority draw in December 2020.

Also on the main card Leon Edwards takes on Nate Diaz, Demian Maia faces off Belal Muhammad, and Paul Craig goes up against Jamahal Hill. The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream

MMA fans can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 date and time in Australia convert to Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV card is available on Main Event. The preliminary card is scheduled for 10 am AEST live on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The early prelims live stream is available on Fight Pass, starting at 8 am AEST.

Stay tuned with UFC 263 live results and updates below.

To refresh click here.

UFC 263 results

Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)

Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola by KO (punches, R7 at 0:07) | Watch knockout

Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini by majority decision (29–28, 29–28, 28–28)

Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

UFC 263 live updates

Kicking off the preliminary card Movsar Evloev earns a unanimous decision agains Hakeem Dawodu. Check out some of the fight action below.

Salen los golpes de Hakeem Dawodu tratando de finalizar antes de la camapana final! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/ueYA6UcS7b — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 13, 2021

Absolute CHAOS?



Dawodu appears to rock Evloev, but Evloev says "relax!" ? #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/yFZkGQq9g3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 13, 2021

Wrapping the early preliminary card Pannie Kianzad secures a unanimous decision against Alexis Davis.

What a debut for Terrance McKinney who stops Matt Frevola in 7 seconds.

Steven Peterson comes out on top after three rounds against Chase Hooper. Two judges had it 30-27, one judge scored it 29-28. The bout went ahead at catchweight after Peterson missed the required featherweight limit.

Fares Ziam takes the win against Luigi Vendramini by majority decision. Two judges gave him 29-28, and one judge had it a draw 28-28.

The first fight is in the books. Heavyweight Carlos Felipe takes split decision against Jake Collier.

What a way to kick off the first fight of #UFC263! ?



How'd you score @CarlosBoiMMA vs @JakeCollier88? pic.twitter.com/a2GG8Wvc0o — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2021

UFC 263 fight card comprises fourteen bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. The early preliminary card consists of five matchups.

Who leaves #UFC263 as the middleweight champ??



Israel Adesanya or Marvin Vettori? pic.twitter.com/sLRo87sKQg — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 10, 2021

UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier