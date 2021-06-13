UFC 263 results, live updates, Adesanya vs Vettori 2, main event, undercard

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ on Saturday, June 12 in the US, which makes it Sunday, June 13 in Australia.
The headliner of the show is a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori. In addition the pair squares off for the second time. Their first fight in April 2018 ended in split decision in favor of Adesanyal.
The co-main event is a flyweight championship rematch between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. The pair fought to a majority draw in December 2020.
Also on the main card Leon Edwards takes on Nate Diaz, Demian Maia faces off Belal Muhammad, and Paul Craig goes up against Jamahal Hill. The full UFC 263 fight card can be found below.
UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream
MMA fans can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 date and time in Australia convert to Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV card is available on Main Event. The preliminary card is scheduled for 10 am AEST live on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The early prelims live stream is available on Fight Pass, starting at 8 am AEST.
Stay tuned with UFC 263 live results and updates below.
UFC 263 results
- Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)
- Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola by KO (punches, R7 at 0:07) | Watch knockout
- Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini by majority decision (29–28, 29–28, 28–28)
- Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
UFC 263 live updates
Kicking off the preliminary card Movsar Evloev earns a unanimous decision agains Hakeem Dawodu. Check out some of the fight action below.
Wrapping the early preliminary card Pannie Kianzad secures a unanimous decision against Alexis Davis.
What a debut for Terrance McKinney who stops Matt Frevola in 7 seconds.
Steven Peterson comes out on top after three rounds against Chase Hooper. Two judges had it 30-27, one judge scored it 29-28. The bout went ahead at catchweight after Peterson missed the required featherweight limit.
Fares Ziam takes the win against Luigi Vendramini by majority decision. Two judges gave him 29-28, and one judge had it a draw 28-28.
The first fight is in the books. Heavyweight Carlos Felipe takes split decision against Jake Collier.
UFC 263 fight card comprises fourteen bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. The early preliminary card consists of five matchups.
UFC 263 fight card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
- Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
- Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
- Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
Preliminary Card
- Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
- Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
- Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
- Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu
Early Preliminary Card
- Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
- Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney
- Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
- Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
- Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier