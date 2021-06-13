UFC 263 video: Terrance McKinney KO’s Matt Frevola in 7 seconds

Terrance McKinney made knockout debut inside the Octagon with a seven-round stoppage win against Matt Frevola at UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 on Saturday June 12, which made it Sunday June 13 in Australia. The very first one-two combination did the job for the southpaw fighter, who dropped his opponent and followed it up with several hammer fists.

Advertisements

Check out the video of stoppage below.

7?? SEGUNDOS! Terrance McKinney nos regala el KO más rápido de los pesos ligeros ante Matt Frevola! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/UW8OHLvIBm — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2021

McKinney reportedly injured his knee, when he jumped on the cage, celebrating the victory. In the post-fight interview he told Joe Rogan “I think I’ll be okay, I just gotta stretch it”.

The promotional new-comer was close to beat Jorge Masvidal’s record of fastest KOs in the UFC history. “Gamebred” dropped Ben Askren with flying knee in 5 seconds of their UFC 239 fight in July 2019.

Terrance McKinney injured his knee celebrating the knockout, but told @JoeRogan he'll just have to "stretch it" ? #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/jrbDIvRCr6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2021

In addition to the win Terrance McKinney updates his record to 11-3 and secures the fourth straight victory. Matt Frevola drops to 8-3 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 263 live on pay-per-view Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori in the rematch. In the co-main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title in the championship rematch against Brandon Moreno.

Get the full UFC 263 fight results and live updates.