Xander Zayas stops Larry Fryers in Round 3 (video)

Xander Zayas remains undefeated with the stoppage win against Larry Fryers. The pair squared off on the Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard live from Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12, which made it Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia.

The scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout ended at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the third. Check out the video of stoppage from different angles below.

Xander Zayas TKO’s Larry Fryers.

The 2021 level up continues. ?? It's becoming a thing, as @XanderZayas turns up the heat and moves to 9-0 (7KO). ??#StevensonNakathila | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/dR5eKAARJp — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 13, 2021

Ringside footage.

With the win Zayas remains unbeaten and updates his record to 9-0, 7 KOs. Fryers drops to 11-4, 4 KOs.

