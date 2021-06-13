Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Xander Zayas stops Larry Fryers in Round 3 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Xander Zayas vs Larry Fryers
Xander Zayas vs Larry Fryers | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Xander Zayas remains undefeated with the stoppage win against Larry Fryers. The pair squared off on the Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard live from Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 12, which made it Sunday, June 13 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

The scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout ended at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the third. Check out the video of stoppage from different angles below.

Xander Zayas TKO’s Larry Fryers.

Ringside footage.

With the win Zayas remains unbeaten and updates his record to 9-0, 7 KOs. Fryers drops to 11-4, 4 KOs.

Get the full Stevenson vs Nakathila results and live updates.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch 263 Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097