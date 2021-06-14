Inoue vs Dasmarinas schedule, tickets and fight card

Unbeaten WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue defends his unified belts against Michael Dasmarinas on Saturday, June 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Japanese champion Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) was last in action in October 2020, when he knocked out Jason Moloney in the seventh round. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Nonito Donaire and TKO’d Emmanuel Rodriguez in Round 2.

Filipino IBF No. 1 contender Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs) last fought in October 2019 when he stopped Artid Bamrungauea in Round 5. Prior to that he secured a unanimous decision against Kenny Demecillo and fought to a split draw with Manyo Plange.

In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer makes the first defense of her WBO female junior lightweight title against Erica Farias. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Kicking off the main card Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight belt against Isaac Dogboe. The pair squares off in a ten-rounder.

The current lineup can be found below. The full Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas schedule, start time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 19. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia Inoue vs Dasmarinas is available live on ESPN on Kayo. The date and time convert to Sunday, June 20 at 12 pm AEST.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas tickets

The event takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a full capacity allowed. Inoue vs Dasmarinas tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles

Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title

Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title