Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Inoue vs Dasmarinas schedule, tickets and fight card

Newswire
Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue delivers uppercut in his bout against Jason Moloney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Naoya Inoue defends unified bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas

Unbeaten WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue defends his unified belts against Michael Dasmarinas on Saturday, June 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Advertisements

Japanese champion Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) was last in action in October 2020, when he knocked out Jason Moloney in the seventh round. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Nonito Donaire and TKO’d Emmanuel Rodriguez in Round 2.

Filipino IBF No. 1 contender Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs) last fought in October 2019 when he stopped Artid Bamrungauea in Round 5. Prior to that he secured a unanimous decision against Kenny Demecillo and fought to a split draw with Manyo Plange.

In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer makes the first defense of her WBO female junior lightweight title against Erica Farias. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Kicking off the main card Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight belt against Isaac Dogboe. The pair squares off in a ten-rounder.

The current lineup can be found below. The full Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas schedule, start time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 19. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia Inoue vs Dasmarinas is available live on ESPN on Kayo. The date and time convert to Sunday, June 20 at 12 pm AEST.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas tickets

The event takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a full capacity allowed. Inoue vs Dasmarinas tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card

  • Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title
  • Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097