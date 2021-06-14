Charlo vs Montiel fight card, tickets and live stream

Unbeaten Jermall Charlo defends his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, June 19. The pair battles it out on the top of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) was last in action in September 2020, when he secured a unanimous decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Prior to that he TKO’d Dennis Hogan in Round 7 and earned a UD against Brandon Adams.

Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against James Kirkland scored in December 2020. A year before that he fought to a split draw with Hugo Centeno Jr and TKO’d Marco Reyes.

In the co-main event Isaac Cruz (21-1-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Francisco Vargas (27-2-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action live on Showtime, Angelo Leo (20-1, 9 KOs) meets Aaron Alameda (25-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Among the Charlo vs Montiel undercard bouts, Michael Angeletti (2-0, 1 KOs) faces off Luis Javier Valdes (7-8-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. The lineup can be found below.

Charlo vs Montiel tickets

Charlo vs Montiel tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Tickets priced from $77.

Charlo vs Montiel live stream, fight date and start time

Boxing fans can watch Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live on Showtime. The date is Saturday, June 19. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Charlo vs Montiel fight card

Main Card

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – Charlo’s WBC middleweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Angelo Leo vs. Aaron Alameda, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Michael Angeletti vs. Luis Javier Valdes, 4 rounds, super bantamweight