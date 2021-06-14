Chavez Jr vs Silva card, start time and how to watch

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr squares off against MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, June 19. The scheduled for eight rounds matchup headlines the pay-per-view fight card titled “Tribute to the Kings”.

In the co-main event boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, 58, makes his final appearance inside the ring in an exhibition bout against Hector Camacho Jr. The latter is the son of the man “J.C. Superstar” defeated by unanimous decision in the legendary match “Chavez vs Camacho for WBO light welterweight title” in September 1992.

Also on the PPV card, the scheduled for ten rounds middleweight trilogy fight between Omar Chavez and Ramon Alvarez, and a ten-round NABO super welterweight title bout between Damian Sosa and Abel Mina. In addition, Kevin Torres takes on Jorge Luis Melendez in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

The lineup, including Chavez Jr vs Silva undercard, can be found below.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva PPV live stream

Boxing fans can watch Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva live stream on FITE TV. The PPV cost in the US is $39.99 USD. The fight date is Saturday, June 19. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Chavez Jr vs Silva Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, June 20 at 11 am AEST. The PPV is available on FITE TV. The price is $29.99 USD.

The date, time and PPV price in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Silva vs Chavez Jr card

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs. Hector Camacho Jr (exhibition)

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina, 10 rounds, super welterweight – for WBO NABO super welterweight title

Kevin Torres vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Silva vs Chavez Jr undercard

Jesus Acosta Ayala vs. Leonardo Padilla, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Cesar Gutierrez Flores vs. Oscar Mejia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Mario Alberto Ramirez vs. Pedro Castro, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Luis Vazquez Hernandez vs. Jonathan Luis Perez Zuniga, 8 rounds, featherweight

Erik Inzunza vs. Carlos Daniel Acosta, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Brian Barragan Rico vs. Ruben Estrella, 6 rounds, light flyweight

Karen Rubio vs. Estefany Alegria, 4 rounds, bantamweight