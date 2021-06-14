Gallen vs Huni Fight Week: Press conference, weigh-in, fight date

NRL-star turned pro boxer Paul Gallen goes up against Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni on Wednesday, June 16. The pair squares off in the headliner of fight card live on pay-per-view from at Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney.

Gallen (11-0-1, 5 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Lucas Browne. Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Christian Ndzie Tsoye.

Among Gallen vs Huni undercard bout Issac Hardman goes up against Emmanuel Carlos, Sam Goodman takes on Nort Beauchamp, and Andrei Mikhailovich squares off against Alex Hanan.

Check out below the schedule of Fight Week events leading to a showdown inside the squared circle.

Gallen vs Huni Fight Week Schedule

The final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 14. Live stream video is available on Main Event page on Facebook and on TV channels 500 Fox Sports News and 502 Fox League (via Foxtel). The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

The official Gallen vs Huni weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Tuesday, June 15. Broadcast is available on TV channels 500 Fox Sports News and 502 Fox League (via Foxtel). The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

Gallen vs Huni fight date is Wednesday, June 16. The start time is 7 pm AEST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Kayo.

Gallen vs Huni card

Paul Gallen vs. Justis Huni, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight title, Australian heavyweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Emmanuel Carlos, 10 rounds, middleweight – for IBF Pan Pacific middleweight title, WBO Oriental middleweight title, Australian middleweight title

Sam Goodman vs. Nort Beauchamp, 8 rounds, featherweight – for Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian featherweight title

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Alex Hanan, 8 rounds, super welterweight