Lopez vs Kambosos date, time, fight card and how to watch

Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez faces off challenger George Kambosos Jr at loanDepot park in Miami, FL on Saturday, June 19, which makes it Sunday, June 20 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Triller Fight Club card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event Michael Hunter and Mike Wilson square off in the WBA heavyweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card Andy Vences faces Jono Carroll for WBC International ‘Silver’ super featherweight title, and UFC legend Vitor Belfort meets Mike Holston aka “The Real Tarzann” in a heavyweight exhibition. Kicking off the action, champions Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed women’s super middleweight crown.

Among Lopez vs Kambosos undercard bouts, Charles Conwell goes up against Mark DeLuca for USBA and WBC Continental Americas super welterweight titles. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos live stream on FITE TV. The fight date is Saturday, June 19. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when Lopez vs Kambosos airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 20. The time is 11 am AEST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV.

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream is also available in other countries on FITE TV. The respective start time can be found on the event page.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Michael Hunter vs. Mike Wilson, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBA heavyweight title eliminator

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC International ‘Silver’ super featherweight title

Vitor Belfort vs. Mike Holston (aka The Real Tarzann), 8 rounds, heavyweight (exhibition)

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Crews-Dezurn’s WBC and WBO super middleweight titles, Cederroos’ WBA and IBF super middleweight titles

Lopez vs Kambosos undercard

Charles Conwell vs. Mark DeLuca, 10 rounds, super welterweight – for USBA super welterweight and WBC Continental Americas title

Aaron Aponte vs. Gerardo Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Zhang Zhilei vs. Daniel Martz, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Willie Monroe Jr vs. Juan De Angel, 8 rounds, middleweight

Ray Robinson vs. Ramal Amanov, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. Kenneth Council, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Gabriel Gutierrez, 4 rounds, welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Manuel Lara, 4 rounds, featherweight