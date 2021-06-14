UFC Vegas 29 fight card: Korean Zombie vs Ige

A five-round featherweight matchup between former title challenger Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” and Dan Ige tops UFC Vegas 29 fight card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia.

Jung (16-6) lost his previous bout in October 2020 by unanimous decision against Brian Ortega. Prior to that he secured a pair of first-round stoppages against Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

Ige (15-3) was in action in March, when he KO’d Gavin Tucker in the first round. In July 2020 he dropped a unanimous decision against Calvin Kattar, which snapped his six-win streak.

The co-main event is set to see a heavyweight battle between Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak.

Oleynik (59-15-1) lost two bouts in a row by TKO against Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis in the first and second round, respectively. Before that he took a split decision against Fabricio Werdum and summitted Maurice Greene in Round 2.

Spivak (12-2) scored two straight victories. This includes the second-round TKO against Jared Vanderaa and a majority decision against Carlos Felipe.

The current UFC Vegas 29 fight card, which is, as always, subject to change, can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige live on ESPN2 and live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 9 am AEST)

Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Sergey Spivak

Tim Means vs. Danny Roberts

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva

Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Preliminary card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata

Julian Erosa vs. Seung Woo Choi

Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez

Joaquim Silva vs. Rick Glenn

Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Aleksa Camur

Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger