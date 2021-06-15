How to watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live on PPV

K-1 legend Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on Saturday, July 27 when he faces Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a three-rounder at heavyweight. The contest headlines GLORY 78 fight card live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland. Today the promotion announced how kickboxing fans can watch the event live.

Advertisements

Two previous GLORY Kickboxing events were produced live on FITE TV. The upcoming show is set for broadcast on a new platform, Endeavor Streaming.

“Together, GLORY and Endeavor Streaming will power a new, engaging streaming platform, leveraging best-in-class technology with robust capabilities to deliver a premium streaming experience to GLORY fans worldwide,” reads the announcement. “The platform will be easily accessible on multiple devices via any web browser, iOS and Android apps, while also providing Chromecast and AirPlay support.”

GLORY 78 fight card comprises ten bouts in total, including three championship matchups. In the co-main event newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the immediate rematch. In addition, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui battle it out for a vacant middleweight title, while Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi contest for a vacant lightweight belt.

The full GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek fight card can be found below.

GLORY 78 PPV price, start time and additional information is expected to be announced shortly.

Glory 78 fight card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight