Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard: Lindolfo Delgado faces Salvador Briceno, plus more

Lindolfo Delgado makes his Top Rank debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia. One of Mexico’s standout young talents, 2016 Olympian goes up against fellow-junior welterweight Salvador Briceno in an eight-rounder on the top of Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard.

The event is headlined by unified WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, as he defends his belts against mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas. In the co-main event WBO female junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer faces off Erica Farias. Kicking off the main card Adam Lopez battles it out against Isaac Dogboe.

Boxing fans can watch Inoue vs Dasmarinas main card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and 12 pm AEST, respectively. The undercard airs live and exclusive on ESPN+, starting at 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT and 9:45 am AEST.

Lindolfo Delgado makes Las Vegas debut against Salvador Briceno

Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) emerged from the Rio Olympics as one of the sport’s most highly sought-after prospects, and he’s thus far lived up to the billing. He knocked out five of his first eight foes in three rounds or less, using a ferocious body attack to end many of his evenings early. Delgado has not fought since September 2019 on the Errol Spence Jr.-Shawn Porter undercard, when he battered Jesus Zazueta Anaya over six one-sided rounds.

Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs), from Guadalajara, Mexico, is an eight-year pro who has not been knocked out in nearly four years. He’s gone the distance against top prospects Josue Vargas, Gabriel Flores, Jr. and Yomar Alamo.

In other undercard bouts

Heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, makes his return against Dante Stone (5-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six or four rounds. Vianello hopes to bounce back from last October’s draw to Bubble fan-favorite Kingsley Ibeh.

Lightweight prospect Eric Puente (5-0), a San Diego product who is part of Robert Garcia’s loaded stable, will face an opponent to be named in a six-rounder.

In a four-round battle of unbeaten junior welterweights, emerging Puerto Rican star

Omar Rosario (3-0, 1 KO) will fight JJ Mariano (3-0, 2 KOs), a native of Reno, Nevada. Rosario shined Feb. 20 on the Oscar Valdez-Miguel Berchelt undercard and stopped Uriel Villanueva in two rounds.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles

Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title

Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title

Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Salvador Briceno, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Guido Vianello vs. Dante Stone, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Eric Puente vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. JJ Mariano, 4 rounds, junior welterweight