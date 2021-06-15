Miguel Flores tops Charlo vs Montiel non-televised undercard

Texas native Miguel Flores will highlight the non-televised Charlo vs Montiel undercard lineup in a featherweight attraction on Saturday, June 19. Former world title challenger enters the ring for an eight-round bout at Toyota Center in Houston in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Advertisements

In the main event unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo defends his title against Juan Macias Montiel. In the co-main event Isaac Cruz faces off Francisco Vargas at lightweight, following a super bantamweight bout between Angelo Leo and Aaron Alameda.

Boxing fans can watch the main card live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Charlo vs Montiel tickets to witness all the action live at the arena can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

In other Charlo vs Montiel undercard action

The non-televised Charlo vs Montiel undercard is also set to see Mexico’s Alexis Salazar (23-3, 9 KOs) up against Argentina’s Jairo Rayman (16-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight clash. As well, 22-year-old prospect Desmond Lyons (6-2, 2 KOs) enters the ring for a six-round lightweight bout against Jose Ibarra. In addition, welterweight Willie Jones (7-2, 4 KOs) competes in a six-round attraction against Brian Jones, and New Orleans-native Michael Angeletti (2-0, 1 KO) meets Luis Javier Valdes in a four-round super bantamweight affair.

Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) looks to bounce back from a pair of defeats against top tier fighters, when he steps into the ring on June 19. The 28-year-old from Spring, Texas most recently dropped a December 2020 contest to Eduardo Ramirez, after going the distance with four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz in a November 2019 super featherweight title bout.

Flores turned pro in 2009 at just 17-years-old and was victorious in his first 22 bouts.

The name of his opponent on Saturday’s card is expected to be announced shortly.

The current Charlo vs Montiel fight card looks as the following:

Charlo vs Montiel main card

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – Charlo’s WBC middleweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Angelo Leo vs. Aaron Alameda, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Charlo vs Montiel undercard

Miguel Flores vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Alexis Salazar vs. Jairo Rayman, 10 rounds, middleweight

Desmond Lyons vs. Jose Ibarra*, 6 rounds, lightweight

Willie Jones vs. Brian Jones*, 6 rounds, welterweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Luis Javier Valdes*, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

*Fighter to be confirmed