Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Search
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream
Boxing

Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni weigh-in results

Newswire
Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni
Paul Gallen and Justis Huni at press conference | Facebook/MainEventTV

Paul Gallen, Justis Huni and the rest of fighters, featured on the pay-per-view card live on from Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney this Wednesday (June 16), step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 15 at 12 pm AEST.

Advertisements

The main event features NRL star turned pro-boxer, Gallen (11-0-1, 5 KOs), going up against defending Australian heavyweight champion, Huni (4-0, 3 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The full Gallen vs Huni undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST.

Gallen vs Huni fight card

Justis Huni (106.35 kg) vs. Paul Gallen (99.4 kg), 10 rounds, heavyweight – for Australian heavyweight title

Issac Hardman (72.45 kg) vs. Emmanuel Carlos (72.35 kg), 10 rounds, middleweight – for IBF Australasian, WBO Oriental, and Australian middleweight titles

Andrei Mikhailovich (72.45 kg) vs. Alex Hanan (71.95 kg), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Sam Goodman (59.9 kg) vs. Nort Beauchamp (56.95 kg), 8 rounds, featherweight – for Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian featherweight title

Jason Whateley (90.1 kg) vs. Victor Oganov (89.65 kg), 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Gallen vs Huni live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097