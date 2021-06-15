Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni weigh-in results

Paul Gallen, Justis Huni and the rest of fighters, featured on the pay-per-view card live on from Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney this Wednesday (June 16), step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 15 at 12 pm AEST.

The main event features NRL star turned pro-boxer, Gallen (11-0-1, 5 KOs), going up against defending Australian heavyweight champion, Huni (4-0, 3 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The full Gallen vs Huni undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST.

Gallen vs Huni fight card

Justis Huni (106.35 kg) vs. Paul Gallen (99.4 kg), 10 rounds, heavyweight – for Australian heavyweight title

Issac Hardman (72.45 kg) vs. Emmanuel Carlos (72.35 kg), 10 rounds, middleweight – for IBF Australasian, WBO Oriental, and Australian middleweight titles

Andrei Mikhailovich (72.45 kg) vs. Alex Hanan (71.95 kg), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Sam Goodman (59.9 kg) vs. Nort Beauchamp (56.95 kg), 8 rounds, featherweight – for Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian featherweight title

Jason Whateley (90.1 kg) vs. Victor Oganov (89.65 kg), 6 rounds, cruiserweight