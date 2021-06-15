Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 press conference live stream video

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder square off in the trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 24, which makes it Sunday July 25 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features the reigning WBC heavyweight champion up against the former titleholder, battling it out live on pay-per-view.

The kick-off Fury vs Wilder 3 press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the schedule converts to Wednesday, June 16 at 6 am AEST. Live stream video is available up top.