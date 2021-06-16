Anderson Silva to use Ain’t No Sunshine by DMX for ring walk in Chavez Jr fight

Former UFC 185-pound champion Anderson Silva faces former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in an eight-round boxing match, headlining the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 19. Ahead of the event World Star Hip Hop released a feature, that sees the Brazilian MMA great as he discusses his use of the DMX song, Ain’t No Sunshine, throughout his fighting career, and says that he will indeed use the “same song” for his ring walk music this Saturday. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live stream on FITE TV.