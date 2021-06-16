Fury vs Wilder 3 tickets on sale for third fight at T-Mobile Arena

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The contest airs live on pay-per-view, featuring the defending WBC heavyweight champion up against former titleholder.

Wilder and Fury went a full distance in their first bout in December 2018. After 12 rounds the verdict heard a controversial split draw. As a result, then champion Wilder retained the belt.

The rematch held in February 2020 ended prior to the final bell. Fury claimed the win to become a new champion, after he dominated and stopped Wilder in Round 7.

The pair is now set to square their differences in the third and final fight. The World Championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Wilder vs Fury 3 tickets

The venue accommodating a highly anticipated bout Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The fight date is Saturday, July 24. Fans are allowed to attend the event at the arena to witness the action live as it happens.

Fury vs Wilder 3 tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Tickets priced from $431.

Other boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 live stream on pay-per-view. The broadcast information, including PPV cost and fight time, is expected to be announced shortly.

The co-main event, as well as the bouts featured on the Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard, are also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

More information will follow.