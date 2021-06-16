Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Lopez vs Kambosos on June 19 cancelled due to COVID, new fight date set

Parviz Iskenderov
Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

A long awaited fight between unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and challenger George Kambosos Jr will not go ahead this Saturday, June 19. The fight date had to be cancelled, as the current titleholder tested positive for COVID-19, and was forced to withdraw.

The contest was set to headline the Triller Fight Club card at loanDepot park in Miami, FL. The new Lopez vs Kambosos date is set for Saturday, August 14.

Teofimo Lopez: I choose to use my power to be a good example

“By now you’ve heard the news that I have had to withdraw from the fight due to COVID,” Teofimo Lopez posted on Twitter. “Being a champion means doing hard things. NO EXCEPTIONS. And I choose to keep my fellow athletes safe.”

“I am devastated to disappoint so many people. I know the sacrifices we have all made to get here. I believe I am doing the right thing. I don’t want to infect anybody. Sport has power. I choose to use my power to be a good example.”

“The most powerful thing I can do is protect those I love – and I love the sport of boxing and all of the athletes, fans, trainers, my sponsors and promoters. Thank you everyone for your well wishes. I appreciate your support!”

George Kambosos Jr: I will be Champion

“Absolutely devastated, Kambosos Jr captioned a statement on Twitter (see below). “I will be Champion. Thank you to everyone for the support world wide.”

Once Lopez vs Kambosos finally happens, boxing fans will have a chance to enjoy a highly anticipated fight live on FITE TV, as well as the venue, with tickets being on sale.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Cold Company

