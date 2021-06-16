Gallen vs Huni live results, updates, start time, how to watch, main event, undercard

Paul Gallen and Justis Huni square off in the main event of “Termination Day” at Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney on Wednesday, June 16. The ten-round contest features NRL-star turned pro-boxer up against the Australian heavyweight champion. Boxing fans can watch the fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event Emmanuel Carlos takes on Issac Hardman with IBF Australasian, WBO Oriental, and Australian middleweight titles at stake. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among the Gallen vs Huni undercard bouts, Alex Hanan meets Andrei Mikhailovich in an eight-rounder at super welterweight, and Nort Beauchamp faces Sam Goodman in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The first fight of the evening is a six-round cruiserweight rematch between Jason Whateley and Victor Oganov.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live on PPV

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni live on Kayo on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 pm AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

Gallen vs Huni start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney. In Adelaide and Darwin the kick off is set for 6:30 pm ACST. In Perth the event begins at 5 pm AWST. On Christmas Island the start time is 4 pm CXT.

Stay tuned with Gallen vs Huni results and updates below.

Gallen vs Huni live updates

And here is the Tale of the tape for the Main Event. 22-year-old Huni is 17 years younger than Gullen, who is 39.

Huni weighed-in 6.95 kg heavier than Gallen. He also has 14 cm height advantage over his opponent. In addition, his reach is 194 cm, which makes it 16 cm difference against Gallen, 178 cm.

As for the fight record, unbetean Gallen brings to the table 11 wins, 6 KOs and 1 draw. Undefeated Huni won 4 bouts, which includes 3 KOs.

Gallen vs Huni tale of the tape | Facebook/MainEventTV

While we are few hours ahead of the event, check out few pics and snippets below from the official weigh-ins held yesterday.

Gallen vs Huni fight card

Paul Gallen vs. Justis Huni, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for Australian heavyweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Emmanuel Carlos, 10 rounds, middleweight – for IBF Australasian, WBO Oriental, and Australian middleweight titles

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Alex Hanan, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Sam Goodman vs. Nort Beauchamp, 8 rounds, featherweight – for Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian featherweight title

Jason Whateley vs. Victor Oganov, 6 rounds, cruiserweight