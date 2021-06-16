Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Stanyslav Skorokhod tops MTK Fight Night Kazakhstan

The name of opponent taking on Tursynbay Kulakhmet at MTK Fight Night on July 10 in Almaty has been announced in hard-hitting Ukrainian Stanyslav Skorokhod. The event airs live on ESPN+ in the US and SportTimeKZ in Kazakhstan and on IFL TV internationally.

Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KOs) has had a rapid rise since making his professional debut last August, with the Kazakh star defeating Heber Rondon, Macaulay McGowan and Sagadat Rakhmankul, winning the WBC International super-welterweight title in the process.

Skorokhod (20-2, 17 KOs) is known for his massive knockout power, and has only two defeats in his professional career, with both of those being controversial split decision losses.

Elsewhere on the card, joining the already-announced fight between unbeaten Sultan Zaurbek (10-0, 7 KOs) and Ronnie Clark (21-4-2, 10 KOs), is a clash between undefeated fighter Talgat Shayken (4-0, 2 KOs) and Alexander Sharonov (12-5-2, 6 KOs), while Dauren Yeleussinov (8-1-1, 7 KOs) meets Arman Rysbek (7-1, 6 KOs).

The main card also sees Nurtas Azhbenov (11-0, 4 KOs) face an opponent to be named.

Previously announced Lee McGregor is no longer competing at the event, and will now return to action at a later date.

The undercard features some of Kazakhstan’s best up and coming talent, including Ray Seitzhanov (6-0, 3 KOs), Abay Tolesh (8-1, 5 KOs), Rakhat Seitzhan (5-0, 3 KOs), Aidos Medet (6-0, 4 KOs), Bagdat Uaydayev (5-0, 1 KO), Nurdos Tolebay (5-0, 3 KOs), and more.

The current lineup looks as the following:

MTK Fight Night Kazakhstan

Main Card

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Stanyslav Skorokhod

Sultan Zaurbek vs. Ronnie Clark

Talgat Shayken vs. Alexander Sharonov

Dauren Yeleussinov vs. Arman Rysbek

Nurtas Azhbenov vs. TBA

Undercard

Ray Seitzhanov vs. TBA

Ali Baloyev vs. TBA

Abay Tolesh vs. TBA

Rakhat Seitzhan vs. TBA

Aidos Medet vs. TBA

Bagdat Uaydayev vs. TBA

Nurdos Tolebay vs. TBA