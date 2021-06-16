Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Search
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Video: Justis Huni dominates and TKO’s Paul Gallen in final round

Parviz Iskenderov
Justis Huni stops Paul Gallen in the tenth round
Justis Huni dominates Paul Gallen | Twitter/cmail_sport

Huni retains Australian heavyweight title

Paul Gallen and Justis Huni squared off in the main event of “Termination Day” live on pay-per-view from Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney on Wednesday, June 16. The contest featured the NRL-star turned pro-boxer going up against the Australian heavyweight champion.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Huni put on a versatile and dominant performance, while Gallen showed heart and toughness.

The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the tenth and final round, when Gallen was dropped with a one-two combination. He did get back on his feet, but the referee called it a day, after seeing enough of punishment taken throughout the fight.

You can watch the video of TKO below.

Justis Huni TKO’s Paul Gallen in Round 10

With the win Justis Huni retains his Australian heavyweight title and remains undefeated. The the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist updates his pro-boxing record to 5-0, 4 KOs.

Paul Gallen suffers the first defeat in his boxing career. He drops to 11-1-1, 6 KOs.

Get the full fight results and updates from Gallen vs Huni fight card.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097