Video: Justis Huni dominates and TKO’s Paul Gallen in final round

Paul Gallen and Justis Huni squared off in the main event of “Termination Day” live on pay-per-view from Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney on Wednesday, June 16. The contest featured the NRL-star turned pro-boxer going up against the Australian heavyweight champion.

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Huni put on a versatile and dominant performance, while Gallen showed heart and toughness.

The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the tenth and final round, when Gallen was dropped with a one-two combination. He did get back on his feet, but the referee called it a day, after seeing enough of punishment taken throughout the fight.

You can watch the video of TKO below.

Justis Huni TKO’s Paul Gallen in Round 10

Gal was so gassed he fell into a TACKLE ? #GallenHuni pic.twitter.com/Mv4No4ESbS — Fox League (@FOXNRL) June 16, 2021

With the win Justis Huni retains his Australian heavyweight title and remains undefeated. The the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist updates his pro-boxing record to 5-0, 4 KOs.

Paul Gallen suffers the first defeat in his boxing career. He drops to 11-1-1, 6 KOs.

