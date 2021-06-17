Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live stream, start time, how to watch

Newswire
Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Naoya Inoue defends unified bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas

Unified IBF and WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan defends his titles in a twelve-rounder against Michael Dasmarinas of the Philippines at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Erica Farias. Kicking off the main card Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight belt in a ten-rounder against Isaac Dogboe.

The full Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard can be found below.

How to watch Inoue vs Dasmarinas live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, June 20 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In other countries, including Spain and Holland, Inoue vs Dasmarinas airs live stream on FITE (some countries excluded). The start time in the Philippines is scheduled for 10 am PST, while in Japan the main card begins at 11 am JST.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas card

Main Card

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles

Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title

Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title

Inoue vs Dasmarinas schedule, tickets and fight card

Undercard

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Salvador Briceno, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Guido Vianello vs. Dante Stone, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Eric Puente vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. JJ Mariano, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest News

