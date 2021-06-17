Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Inoue vs Dasmarinas press conference live stream video

Naoya Inoue defends his unified IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas on Saturday, June 19. The pair squares off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. Live stream video is available up top.

Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live stream, start time, how to watch

Get the full Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card.

