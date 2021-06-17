Inoue vs Dasmarinas press conference live stream video

Naoya Inoue defends his unified IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas on Saturday, June 19. The pair squares off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. Live stream video is available up top.

