Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
MMA

PFL 5 results, MacDonald vs Gleison, full fight card

Newswire
Rory MacDonald vs Gleison Tibau
Rory MacDonald vs Gleison Tibau weigh-in faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL 5: MacDonald vs Tibau

MMA event PFL 5: MacDonald vs Gleison airs live from Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday, June 17, which converts to Friday June 18 in Australia. The fight card comprises ten bouts in total, featuring welterweight and light heavyweight contenders squaring off inside the cage, as they aspire to earn the tickets to 2021 PFL Playoffs.

Advertisements

In the main event former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald faces off Gleison Tibau. In the co-main event, 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III goes up against Nikolay Aleksakhin. The full fight card can be found below.

Fans can watch PFL 5 main card live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN2 on Kayo in Australia, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The undercard airs live and exclusive on ESPN+ at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Stay tuned with PFL 5 results below.

To refresh click here.

PFL 5: MacDonald vs Tibau results

Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau

Ray Cooper III vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Emiliano Sordi vs. Dan Spohn

Cezar Ferreira vs. Chris Camozzi

Preliminary Card

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Vinny Magalhaes

Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks

Joao Zeferino vs. Jason Ponet

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Curtis Millender

Tom Lawlor vs. Jordan Young

Sadibou Sy vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097