PFL 5 results, MacDonald vs Gleison, full fight card

MMA event PFL 5: MacDonald vs Gleison airs live from Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday, June 17, which converts to Friday June 18 in Australia. The fight card comprises ten bouts in total, featuring welterweight and light heavyweight contenders squaring off inside the cage, as they aspire to earn the tickets to 2021 PFL Playoffs.

In the main event former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald faces off Gleison Tibau. In the co-main event, 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III goes up against Nikolay Aleksakhin. The full fight card can be found below.

Fans can watch PFL 5 main card live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN2 on Kayo in Australia, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The undercard airs live and exclusive on ESPN+ at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Stay tuned with PFL 5 results below.

PFL 5: MacDonald vs Tibau results

Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau

Ray Cooper III vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Emiliano Sordi vs. Dan Spohn

Cezar Ferreira vs. Chris Camozzi

Preliminary Card

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Vinny Magalhaes

Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks

Joao Zeferino vs. Jason Ponet

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Curtis Millender

Tom Lawlor vs. Jordan Young

Sadibou Sy vs. Aleksei Kunchenko