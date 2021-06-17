PFL 5 weigh-in results: MacDonald vs Gleison official

PFL 5: MacDonald vs Gleison takes place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday June 17, which makes it Friday June 18 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Former Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald weighed-in at 171 for his main event bout against Gleison Tibau, who showed 170.6 lbs. Ray Cooper III and Nikolai Aleksakhin tipped the scales at 171.8 lbs and 169 lbs, respectively.

The full PFL 5 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch PFL 5: MacDonald vs Tibau main card live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN2 on Kayo in Australia. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The preliminary card live stream is exclusively available on ESPN+, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

PFL 5 fight card

Main Card

Rory MacDonald (171 lbs) vs. Gleison Tibau (170.6 lbs)

Ray Cooper III (171.8 lbs) vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin (169 lbs)

Emiliano Sordi (205 lbs) vs. Dan Spohn 205.6 lbs)

Cezar Ferreira (205.4 lbs) vs. Chris Camozzi (204.6 lbs)

Preliminary Card

Antonio Carlos Jr (205 lbs) vs. Vinny Magalhaes (204 lbs)

Marthin Hamlet (205.6 lbs) vs. Cory Hendricks (205.6 lbs)

Joao Zeferino (171 lbs) vs. Jason Ponet (169.4 lbs)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (171 lbs) vs. Curtis Millender (170.6 lbs)

Tom Lawlor (203.6 lbs) vs. Jordan Young (206 lbs)

Sadibou Sy (170 lbs) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (169.6 lbs)