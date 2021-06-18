Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr weigh-in live stream video

Newswire
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva faceoff | Chris Farina/ChrisFarina.com

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva takes on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The boxing bout headlines the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez meets Hector Camacho Jr in an exhibition match. The latter is the son of the man “J.C. Superstar” beat in September 1992,

Chavez Jr vs Silva card, start time and how to watch

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Chavez jr vs Silva weigh-in is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK and 5 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available below on desktop or live on FITE TV on mobile or tablet.

Get the full Chavez vs Jr vs Silva fight card and broadcast details.

