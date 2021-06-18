Best Shots: Gleison Tibau defeats Rory MacDonald at PFL 5

Advertisements

Gleison Tibau pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Regular Season at PFL 5, taking the win by split decision against Rory MacDonald. MMA event aired live from Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday, June 17.

One judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of MacDonald, while two other judges gave the same to Tibau. Even with the loss, MacDonald will be advancing into the Playoffs after finishing the Regular Season with 6 points, good for second place in the welterweight division.

Check out some of the fight photos below.

“PFL 5 was another intense event as our welterweight and light heavyweight fighters put it all on the line to try to earn their spot in the playoffs,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO. “Heading into their bouts, each fighter knew exactly what was needed to advance and it brought out their best performances.”

“With their backs up against the wall and facing win-or-go-home scenarios, we saw eight fighters showcase their talents and punch tickets to the 2021 PFL Playoffs,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. “Our unique season format allows us to have thrilling, can’t-miss action at every event and I can’t wait to see what’s in store at our Regular Season finale next Friday.”

The co-main event saw welterweight action with Ray Cooper III, who was ineligible to earn points due to missing weight, facing Nikolai Aleksakhin. Cooper III came away with a unanimous decision win and a spot in the Playoffs. The 2019 PFL champion and 2018 runner up, Cooper III has now made the PFL Playoffs for the third consecutive year. Get the full PFL 5: MacDonald vs Tibau results.