Gary Cully vs Viorel Simion joins MTK Fight Night on June 25

Undefeated WBO European lightweight champion Gary Cully faces Viorel Simion at MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval live from the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday, June 25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds non-title bout.

Cully (12-0, 6 KOs) is back after his destructive second round stoppage win over Viktor Kotochigov back in March, following on from a superb 2020 where he knocked out Joe Fitzpatrick inside one round for the vacant Irish title, and also earned a victory over Craig Woodruff.

He now shifts his focus to former WBC International and IBF Intercontinental champion Simion (22-5, 9 KOs), who has shared the ring with the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Lee Selby and Scott Quigg, and has been stopped just twice in 27 professional fights.

The main event features Jay Harris up against Ricardo Sandoval in an IBF flyweight title final eliminator. As well, Paul Butler faces Joseph Agbeko for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title, and Hosea Burton meets Liam Conroy in a final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title.

Other fights now confirmed for the card sees Jordan Reynolds (1-0) take part in his second professional contest against dangerous Jan Ardon, who many felt should have got the decision against John Hedges during their clash back in October.

Tyrone McCullagh (14-1, 6 KOs) makes his highly-anticipated return, going up against Brett Fidoe, who is coming off an impressive win against John Patrick Harker earlier this month.

Elsewhere on the bill, Dublin rising star Pierce O’Leary (6-0, 2 KOs) is back in action, Liverpool’s Blane Hyland (3-1) takes on Reiss Taylor, and Inder Bassi (2-1) goes up against MJ Hall.

The current fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on IFL TV internationally.

MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval card

Jay Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Ricardo Sandoval (18-1, 13 KOs), 12 rounds, flyweight – final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title

Paul Butler (32-2 15 KOs) vs. Joseph Agbeko (38-5, 28 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBO International bantamweight title, final eliminator for the WBO bantamweight title

Hosea Burton (25-2, 11 KOs) vs. Liam Conroy (18-6-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title

Gary Cully (12-0, 6 KOs) vs. Viorel Simion (22-5, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight

Pierce O’Leary (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA

Jordan Reynolds (1-0) vs. Jan Ardon

Tyrone McCullagh (14-1, 6 KOs) vs. Brett Fidoe

Blane Hyland (3-1) vs. Reiss Taylor, 4 rounds, flyweight

Inder Bassi (2-1) vs. MJ Hall, 4 rounds, welterweight