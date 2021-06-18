Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Search
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas weigh-in live stream video

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Naoya Inoue defends unified WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. Tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Inoue vs Dasmarinas weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live stream, start time, how to watch

Get the full Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch Inoue vs Dasmarinas live stream
Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097