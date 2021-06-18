Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas weigh-in live stream video

Naoya Inoue defends unified WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. Tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Inoue vs Dasmarinas weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

